Skookum, Santa and the searching eyes of God

Columnist Greg Asimakoupoulos writes this week about the connection between Wenatchee's iconic Skookum sign and the all-knowing nature of God.

 Provided photo/Charlie Neu

Our family moved to Wenatchee 58 years ago this week. An iconic sign with moveable eyes welcomed us as we entered town. The Skookum Indian greeted us with a knowing gaze. As a 12-year-old, I was impressed by the searching eyes and the eventual wink of that motorized apple label image.

Although I moved away from the valley when I graduated from college, regular visits home to see my parents and my brother weren’t complete without exchanging glances with Skookum. After I married, family vacations inevitably included trips to Wenatchee for my three daughters to be spoiled by their grandparents.



