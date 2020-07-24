How did the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an insect pest that hasn’t yet been found in Washington, get named to the Washington Invasive Species Council’s (WISC) Priority List?
- First, although not here yet, scientific climate data shows that Washington state has suitable habitat for it to become established.
- Second, its preferred host is the Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima), a plant common in our area and on the Washington State Noxious Weed Board’s Class C Noxious Weed list. A Class C noxious weed is one that is widespread and/or of special interest to the agricultural industry.
- Third, a bad infestation could seriously damage our tree fruit and grape industries in a relatively short period of time.
- Fourth, the lanternfly is a “hitchhiker.” All stages from eggs to adult have been found on most smooth surfaces such as stones and bricks, and on vehicles, trailers, and even clothes, in addition to trees and other plants being transported.
- Finally, armed with knowledge of the biology of the lanternfly, the state can begin making plans to identify its presence in the state, slow its spread, and mitigate damage if and when it arrives.
The lanternfly isn’t actually a fly, but rather a planthopper of the Order Hemiptera. Native to Asia, both the adults and nymphs cause damage by piercing and sucking sap from the stems of their host plant. In addition, they secrete a substance known as “honeydew” which can cover the plants, causing the growth of mold and enticing other harmful insects.
The female lays 30-60 eggs once or twice in the fall. The eggs overwinter on smooth, hard surfaces as egg masses that resemble mud. Mostly they can be found well-camouflaged on trees, but they have been seen on rusty metal, outdoor furniture, and the rougher bark of conifers.
Once hatched, the nymphs proceed through four stages known as instars. Starting at approximately ¼-inch long, the first three instars are black with white spots. By the time they reach the fourth stage, they still have white spots but the body now has some of the adult’s red coloring and they have grown to about ¾ inches. This instar molts into a 1-inch adult. The process can take up to four months beginning in May or June.
The wings of the adult are pink-tan and spotted black with red underwings. Their abdomens are yellow with black stripes. With wings spread and bright red underwings unfolded, they resemble and have been mistaken for moths.
On its own, a lanternfly can cover three to four miles by walking, jumping and flying. But they spread most commonly by transport by humans who are blissfully unaware of their existence. This characteristic causes the most problems in containing their spread.
As observant gardeners, we can help prevent the spotted lanternfly from becoming established here. First and foremost, don’t plant Tree of Heaven and eradicate any in your landscape. For information on this plant and how to eradicate it, visit wwrld.us/32PKIWy. Encourage others to do the same.
Familiarize yourself with what a spotted lanternfly looks like from the egg stage through the four instar larval stages to adults. If you believe you have seen one, do your best to capture it and put it in a glass jar or plastic bag, then email a picture and description of where and when you found it to chelanmastergardeners@gmail.com. Alternatively, try to get a picture noting the time and place where you saw it and/or simply report it to the above email address.
With vigilance and a bit of luck, we might just be able to keep Washington free of this destructive invader.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Casey Leigh is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.