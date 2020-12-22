WENATCHEE — COVID-19 can’t stop Stemilt from spreading cheer this holiday season.
For the eighth year, the fruit company owned by the Mathison family played Santa and granted holiday wishes to children in foster care and low-income housing in the Wenatchee area. Stemilt provided gifts to 146 children currently under the care of Washington State’s Department of Youth and Family Services, Foster First, or Fostering Solutions.
Stemilt’s Community Investment Committee oversees the gift gathering each year for children under foster care. Throughout the year, the committee focuses its work on supporting local organizations that endorse Stemilt’s focus areas of giving: education, wellness and community. The committee supports various organizations throughout the Wenatchee Valley and surrounding areas where Stemilt grows its World Famous Fruits.
Each year, the employees of Stemilt work to fill the company’s largest conference room with gifts that the children request. Gifts range from bikes and toys, to clothes and other essential items.
“Even though we have been doing this for eight years, I am still honored that our employees have shown such compassion,” said Stemilt president, West Mathison. “They stepped up during a time when the community needs it most.”
Brianna Shales is senior marketing manager for Stemilt Growers, a family-owned grower, packer and shipper of tree fruit.