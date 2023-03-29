WSU Master Gardeners

If you haven’t yet discovered tarragon, a gastronomic adventure awaits you. Its aromatic leaves have a pungent licorice or anise flavor that is a complement to fish, meat, vegetables or salads. It is often used in sauces and vinegars.

Tarragon

Mexican tarragon flowers in the Boswell Garden at the Chelan County Expo Center near Cashmere. It is one of three different plants that bear the "tarragon" name.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?