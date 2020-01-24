David and Shelley Gingrich of Wenatchee celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary during a vacation with family in Venice, Italy, followed by a cruise from Venice to Athens, Greece.
Shelley Burnett and David Gingrich were married Sep. 15, 1984 in Leavenworth.
The couple have lived in the Wenatchee Valley for the duration of their marriage.
They are the parents of a Mallory Gingrich of Wenatchee and Skylar Gingrich of Don Benito, Extremadura, Spain.
He retired in 2019 after almost 29 years at Tree Top.
She is a Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA) at Confluence Health.
—Cala Flamond, World staff