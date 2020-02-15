James and Shirley Klein of East Wenatchee celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary during an anniversary dinner party on Jan. 31
Shirley Petersen and James Klein were married Jan. 31, 1970, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
The couple have lived in East Wenatchee for the duration of their marriage.
They are the parents of a son and daughter-in-law, Heidi and Ryan Klein of Moses Lake; daughter Lisa England of Malaga; and the late Heather Klein.
They have 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He retired from Eastmont Body Shop after more than 35 years.
She worked for the Eastmont School District and has published several books on crochet.
— Cala Flamond, World staff