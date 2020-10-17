The groundbreaking ceremony for the Moses Lake Washington Temple was held on Oct. 10. The temple is estimated to be completed in late 2022 to early 2023.
This temple will be a great blessing to the nearly 4,000 members of the church in the Chelan and Douglas Counties, plus the members of the church in the other surrounding areas of Moses Lake.
Elder David L. Stapleton, Area Seventy, presided over the ceremony. “Please help us as we not only dedicate this ground,” he said in his site dedicatory prayer, “but also rededicate our lives to thee and thy purposes when this new temple will be completed in all its beauty.”
Due to social distancing guidelines, attendance was limited to a small group of individuals who came together to mark the beginning of construction of the church’s fourth temple in Washington state.
“We are recipients of this blessing because of the pioneer heritage of those who came. Many of us today are children or grandchildren of the early pioneers,” groundbreaking coordinator Steve Jorgensen said in his remarks.
What Is the Purpose of the Temple?
The temple is the house of the Lord.
Some gospel ordinances and covenants are so sacred that God permits us to receive them only in special places called temples. A temple is literally a house of the Lord — a holy place set apart from the rest of the world. In the temple, you learn more about the plan of salvation and how to follow Christ’s perfect example. God’s greatest blessings are available in his temples.
The scriptures teach that God has commanded his people to worship in temples since ancient times. Having temples on the earth is a witness of God’s love for us. Everything in the temple testifies that God is our father and that Jesus Christ is his son and the savior of the world.
For members of the church, a temple is the most sacred place of worship on the earth. It is unique from all other places of worship. It is designated as the only place where families can be united forever and where the most sacred gospel ordinances are performed. It is also a place where you can feel closer to heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, a place of peace and revelation, a place where family relationships are strengthened and a place to seek direction concerning life’s challenges.
Temple Site
On Oct. 29, 2019, the location for the Moses Lake Washington Temple was officially announced as a 17-acre property across from Yonezawa Park and near Moses Lake High School.
Temple Facts
The Moses Lake Washington Temple will be the fourth temple built in Washington, following the Seattle Washington Temple (1980), the Spokane Washington Temple (1999) and the Columbia River Washington Temple (2001).
Monique Lott is the Central Washington director of communications for the LDS church.