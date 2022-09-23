FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles during her visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London in 2010. A national tragedy, such as the death of the queen earlier this month, can often result in a sense of unity, even among politicians, writes columnist Greg Asimakoupoulos.

 Reuters file photo/Matt Dunham

Where were you when you were told that Pearl Harbor had been bombed? What were you doing when you heard the news that President Kennedy had been assassinated? How about when Neil Armstrong walked on the moon or when the Challenger exploded after lift-off? If you are 30 or older, you can’t help but recall what you were doing and where you were doing it when the Twin Towers fell in New York City.

And what were you doing when you learned that Queen Elizabeth died? I’m guessing that will be one of those days we will not soon forget. I was at my computer editing my weekly blog post about her amazing life. News that her family was being called to her side alerted me to her imminent death. I wanted to reflect on England’s longest ruling monarch who ascended the throne the year I was born.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?