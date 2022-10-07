There actually is crying in baseball

Longtime Mariners fans Sharron and Denny Horn proudly display the program and certificate they received while attending the very first Seattle Mariners home game in 1977.

 Provided photo/Greg Asimakoupoulos

There’s a line in the movie "A League of Their Own" where Tom Hanks’ character says, “There’s no crying in baseball!” And while I love that film almost as much as I do "Field of Dreams," I take exception with the quote about crying.

When it came to baseball, I cried a lot as a kid. Sixty-one years ago, I was a nine-year-old following Mickey Mantle’s attempt to break Babe Ruth’s home run record. “The Mick” was my hero. My mom made me a Yankees jersey complete with Mantle’s number 7 on the back. I was crestfallen when his teammate Roger Maris hit 61 homers.



