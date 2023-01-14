Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A display on Rev. Greg Asimakoupoulos’ mantel honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 

 Provided photo/Greg Asimakoupoulos

This month our nation pauses to look up to a man who was looked down on for the majority of his brief life. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was only 5 feet, 6 inches tall. But his stature as a civil rights activist still renders him a giant 55 years after his death at the age of 39.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the dream King so eloquently articulated on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to a crowd of some 250,000 people. Many of us can recite portions of that famous speech that pictured a future day when the content of a person’s character matters more than the color of their skin.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?