Third Saturday

Gardeners learned the pros and cons of various irrigation sprinkler types during Master Gardener Mike Hammer’s talk last year. He will again talk irrigation at the Third Saturday event planned for May 20. His focus will be on timers, including practical information on irrigation zones, cycles and programs.

Spring is finally looking like it should, as are the annual Third Saturday in the Garden presentations by WSU Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners.

The next free garden event takes place 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 20 at the Community Education Garden on the northwest corner of Western and Springwater avenues. The event will be helpful whether you need information on your irrigation challenges or want to be inspired by garden art.



