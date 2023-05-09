Gardeners learned the pros and cons of various irrigation sprinkler types during Master Gardener Mike Hammer’s talk last year. He will again talk irrigation at the Third Saturday event planned for May 20. His focus will be on timers, including practical information on irrigation zones, cycles and programs.
Spring is finally looking like it should, as are the annual Third Saturday in the Garden presentations by WSU Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners.
The next free garden event takes place 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 20 at the Community Education Garden on the northwest corner of Western and Springwater avenues. The event will be helpful whether you need information on your irrigation challenges or want to be inspired by garden art.
Mike Hammer’s presentation, “Getting to Know your Irrigation Timer,” is a continuation of his informative talk and display last year on irrigation sprinklers and drippers. Irrigation zones, timers, duration, programs, cycles — all these Mike will explain and offer practical and helpful instructions on how to better understand and use your irrigation system. He will also give a short update on micro-irrigation maintenance.
Heading in a different direction in the garden, June McCann and Lynn Palmer will show the fun of personalizing garden art that brings smiles and pleasure to your landscape. June will show creative ideas of easy projects you can make yourself, using thrift shop or other inexpensive items. Lynn owns LynnArt Gardens, which is sponsoring the Third Saturday event. She will show how she uses recycled, salvaged, vintage glass and an array of items to create original art pieces.
Why not mark your calendar for our other upcoming free garden events? Most are in our education garden, while others are at different times and include other gardens.
June 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: A Garden Faire will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Master Gardener program that began here in our state. This special event includes WSU Tree Fruit Research, as well as our adjoining Community Education Garden with plenty of free activities for families and gardening enthusiasts.
June 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Come Visit our Gardens. Enjoy touring our demonstration gardens in Chelan and Douglas counties on your own, with a map available online. You can also pick up a tour map at the June 10 event or look for my upcoming column.
July 15, 10 a.m. to noon, Third Saturday in the Garden: Plants with Purpose — Adapting to Our Changing Climate. Get tips on mulching, efficient watering, and selecting native and drought-tolerant plants.
Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to noon, Third Saturday in the Garden: 13th Annual Tomato Gala. This popular tomato tasting brings in many to vote on their favorite varieties. It’s delicious, and it’s free.
Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to noon, Third Saturday in the Garden: Bugs, Beetles and Bees, Oh My! A family friendly event focusing on children’s activities and gardening fun.
Oct. 21, 1 to 3 p.m. Third Saturday in the Garden: Autumn Joy — Late Fall Fun. Timely information on dahlia winterization, fall vegetable crops and overwintering tropical plants.
For more information, phone WSU Extension at (509) 667-6540 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
A WSU Chelan and Douglas County Master Gardener column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Mary Fran McClure is one of five columnists featured. To learn more, visit bit.ly/MGchelandouglas or call (509) 667-6540.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone