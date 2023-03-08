March is a big month for pruning before those new leaves begin appearing. Add to that, it’s a good time for sharpening your tools to make gardening easier.

With those looming projects in mind, WSU/Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners are planning a Third Saturdays in the Garden session on March 18 to cover those topics. Due to expected cooler temperatures, the scheduled time for these talks and demonstrations is 1 to 3 p.m., rather than the usual 10 a.m. to noon presentations.



