March is a big month for pruning before those new leaves begin appearing. Add to that, it’s a good time for sharpening your tools to make gardening easier.
With those looming projects in mind, WSU/Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners are planning a Third Saturdays in the Garden session on March 18 to cover those topics. Due to expected cooler temperatures, the scheduled time for these talks and demonstrations is 1 to 3 p.m., rather than the usual 10 a.m. to noon presentations.
Certified arborist Anita Poortinga will share her expertise on shaping up winter-damaged trees and shrubs, as well as usual pruning jobs awaiting this time of year.
Our tool sharpening expert, Barry Benbow, will get us all started on the right foot for getting gardening tools in shape for the coming season. He’ll also share tips for keeping tools in proper working order for the entire season.
All the Third Saturdays in the Garden sessions take place at the Community Education Garden on the northwest corner of Springwater and Western avenues in Wenatchee. Third Saturdays are free to attend. Upcoming monthly sessions are set for May through October. Watch for details of these upcoming presentations.
For more information, contact WSU Extension at (509) 667-6540 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and before noon on Fridays.
