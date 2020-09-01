Growing tomatoes is America’s most popular garden activity. There are hundreds of types, and they need only full sun and regular water to produce the fruit that tastes better than any store-bought tomato.
This year’s weather has created difficult conditions for tomato plants. First, winds have blown nearly every day since April — and this summer the winds have been hot and drying. The drying winds cause the plants to lose excess water, so there is more of a chance to have the fruit develop blossom-end rot, cat-facing, and scarred skin from bouncing against the tomato cages or stems. Blossom-end rot is the black splotch on the end of the tomato caused by irregular water. Cat facing is the cracking and hard shoulder on the top of the fruit. The scarred skin is unsightly and tough.
The evening temperatures up into the middle of July hovered below 60 degrees, and then two weeks of weather above 90 degrees arrived. These conditions slowed the development and ripening of the fruit. When nights are cold, the plants slow down and take most of the following day to recover, so pollen is not produced. When the temperature is hot, the pollen dries up before the flower can be pollinated, so no fruit sets. Many people have commented on their meager tomato crops. Because of the intense heat, those who pruned back leaf cover noticed sunscald on the side of the fruit; this causes bleached skin that breaks up and rots.
This year’s conditions have also brought a number of pests. For the first time in about 20 years, we have seen a resurgence of the tomato horn worm. (This pest is the character in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland as the frightening hookah-smoking caterpillar). The larva of the sphinx moth have a voracious appetite for tomato leaves. White fly is back this year in clouds of annoying flying pests, and leaf hoppers have been spreading the disease curly top. And of course, the stinkbug is creating hard white splotches in the surface of the tomato. The WSU Chelan Douglas Master Gardeners can identify pests and pest damage via photographs. You can email photos to chelanmastergardeners@gmail.com.
It has been a tough year.
Hopefully, September’s weather will allow tomatoes to ripen. If night-time temperatures hover in the 50-degree range, remove the mulch around the plants. This sounds counterintuitive, but the warm, dark soil will give off its heat during the night and perhaps protect the plants. Cut off all the blooms and fruit smaller than your thumb (except cherry tomatoes) because these are all too immature to ripen.
Last year, we had a surprise frost the first week of October. Those tomatoes that did not freeze solid never ripened because they had been too cold for too long. If a tomato is kept below 50 degrees for more than 24 hours, it is likely not to ripen. Harvesting tomatoes and storing them at about 60-65 degrees is perfect. It is not necessary to wrap each one individually. Lay them in flat places where they do not touch. I use a cardboard apple box with the purple trays, and can stack several dozen tomatoes in the box. I lift each tray every few days to check on the ripening. They will ripen slowly, and if you are lucky you will have fresh tomatoes until Christmas.
Storing tomatoes in the refrigerator or freezing them raw reduces the sugars and flavors, makes them mushy and toughens the skins. They then resemble grocery store tomatoes
Many people like to save tomato seeds. If the plant is not a hybrid, it is easy to do. Most tomatoes are self-pollinating and heirloom-type tomato seed will grow true. There are many techniques to save seed, but the easiest is to take the seeds from a tomato, smear them on a piece of paper towel. Let them dry for a week, then put the seed and towel in a sealed container and store is a cool, dry location.
Since this year’s growing season has not been kind to the tomatoes, I am not going to be optimistic about ripening and anticipate lots of green tomatoes. Let’s see, fried green tomatoes, green tomato mincemeat, green tomato pie (tastes like apple pie), green tomato pickles!
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Bonnie Orr is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.