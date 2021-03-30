WENATCHEE — Nick’s Bricks, the annual Lego event at Pybus Public Market, returns this spring and will look a little different than past years.
On Saturday, April 10, the Nick’s Bricks and Pybus team will be set up to form lines for a giveaway event. Times for pass out will be between 10 a.m. and noon and from 1 to 3 p.m., both sessions while supplies last. The giveaway will be outdoors, at the south end of Pybus Plaza.
In addition to the giveaway, an exhibit of builds by local Lego Masters will be available for viewing in the LocalTel Event Center.
Nick’s Bricks is named in memory of Nicholas (Nick) H. Vitulli and is an event that he would have loved! Nick passed away in 2016 at the young age of 24 while hiking in Africa. Nick was gentle, kind, joyful and loved life. He was curious and creative and was never afraid to explore possibilities.
Nick’s parents, Kevin and Jayne Vitulli of Wenatchee, created the Nicholas H. Vitulli Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of North Central Washington to honor their son by sharing his love of Legos and play with all children in our region.
“Last year, we were all disappointed when we canceled Nick’s Bricks on the day before the event, as we were all learning about COVID-19 and the ultimate closures,” said Kevin Vitulli. “We have worked with the team at Pybus Public Market this year to create a safe event as we continue on our road to recovery,” he added.
Pybus Market is excited to host Nick’s Bricks as a smaller event this year and looks forward to welcoming back our larger event next year on April 9, 2022. We are asking the community to continue to be mindful of the COVID-19 safety measures we have in place, masks and social distancing, and to follow the entry and departure points.
“We would like to thank the many community sponsors that help make Nick’s Bricks possible,” said Jayne and Kevin Vitulli.
For additional information, contact:
- Leslie Freytag: leslie@pybusmarket.org or (509) 679-8338
- Katie Atkinson: katie@pybusmarket.org or (509) 860-9134
Leslie Freytag is executive director of Pybus Public Market, a year-round marketplace for restaurants, wine, fruit and vegetable vendors, meats and cheeses, baked goods, oils, other foods, flowers, retail sales and local craftspeople.