If you were in Wenatchee this past summer, I am sure you are aware of the double water whammy; it consisted of super hot temperatures and wind, lots of wind.
Many people responded by using more water than they normally would, trying to keep their plants and lawns green. The extra water may not be doing much good, depending on your soil type and watering practices. Sandy soils don’t hold much water and the extra will just flow through the soil profile once it’s saturated. If you have a clay soil, that extra water may not be draining fast enough and can cause other issues to deal with.
There are some things, however, that can help keep your landscape looking good:
- The use of mulch cover helps shade the soil and reduces the drying effect of both sun and wind. It also keeps the soil temperature cooler and can help reduce a plant's water requirement needs.
- Make sure your irrigation system has a uniform overlap that allows all areas to receive an equal amount of water. More sprinklers can actually save water because it allows a more uniform water application and keeps you from adding extra time to get the “dry spots” (which occurs from having sprinklers spaced too far apart when it’s hot or windy). Make sure sprinklers are watering the intended area without hitting sidewalks or driveways to help save water.
- The type of sprinkler can make a big difference on water usage; sprinklers that cause misting will result in more water evaporation and wind disruption, while drip or lower volume sprinklers will direct the water more toward the plants roots and not up into the air to evaporate.
- New plantings require more water while becoming established. If possible, plant in the fall when plants are less stressed from the summer heat and require less water as roots become established. I “renovate” grass areas by thatching and reseeding in early fall. This also works well for establishing new lawns and allows roots to continue to grow even after it starts to cool down. The big advantage is warmer soil temperatures for seed germination in the fall.
- Keep plants with similar water requirements grouped together. This prevents more water-needy plants from causing the overwatering of more drought-tolerant plants. Visit the Riverfront Xeriscape Garden north of Pybus Public Market along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail to see low-water use plants that work well in our area. You can see plants and their growth habits and you can learn more about them on the Chelan County PUD demonstration garden website, wwrld.us/rfdemogarden. The garden was designed and planted by WSU Chelan-Douglas County Extension Master Gardeners volunteers, who also maintain the area. Chelan County PUD co-sponsors the garden.
- Reducing the amount of lawn can also help save water since it takes lots of water for grass to stay nice and green. Careful selection of grass varieties can also help; some varieties take considerably less water than others. Kentucky bluegrass — a favorite lawn choice for its nice green color and softer feel for bare feet — uses more water. Fescue grasses use less water and can be easier to manage. Most lawn grass seed mixes contain several types of different grass types.
- You can save even more water and convert some of that green lawn to a less water-needy planting. Use natives or other plants that sink deeper roots and use less water to start with or even incorporate a bark or gravel ground cover.
Hopefully, Mother Nature will ease up a bit on the heat domes, atmospheric rivers and other nuisances in the years to come. If that is not the case, you now have several options to keep your lawn and plants looking good during our Wenatchee Valley summers.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Lloyd Thompson is one of four columnists featured. Learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call (509) 667-6540.