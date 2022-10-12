Tips for saving and storing your garden seeds

Zinnia seeds are harvested when the flower has dried, just before the seed scatters.

 Provided photo/Connie Mehmel

Now that autumn is here, most gardeners are starting to put their gardens to bed. This is also a time to save the seeds from your best flowers, fruits and vegetables. With a little attention to handling and storage, seeds from open pollinated (heirloom) plants can repay your efforts with a satisfying harvest next year.

Unless you are a gambler, avoid saving seeds from hybrids. Hybrid seeds are produced by controlled cross pollination of two different varieties and are usually listed as “F1” in seed catalogs. Seeds collected from hybrids will produce plants that are not like the parent. You may end up with a keeper, but you never know.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?