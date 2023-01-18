It is more than magic watching a seed develop into a plant. It is the delightful introduction to life we can share with children, and all of us with green thumbs thrill to the germination of seeds and the promises they hold.

Since my earliest childhood, I have been enchanted by seeds: the size and beauty of them, the collection of them and the incredible transformation when a seed becomes a plant.



