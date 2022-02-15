The 2022 Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Tickets can be purchased at appleblossom.org. For more information, call (509) 662-3616.
Elyse Long
Parents: Michael and Erin Long
School: Wenatchee High School and Wenatchee Valley College (Running Start)
Career goal: Family and mental health therapist
Favorite school subject: Math
Morning person or a night owl? Both
Your personal theme song: "Girl On Fire" by Alicia Keys
Which Disney character would you be and why? Moana because she is such a courageous character, and my family is from Hawaii and I just love the islands and culture
TikTok, YouTube or Instagram? Instagram
Best show you've streamed in the past year: "Gilmore Girls" (again)
Person you admire most: My grandmother
What is your biggest goal? To earn a doctorate in psychology and to live a meaningful, fulfilling life
How do you make a difference? By being genuine and living in the moment with every person that I am with. And by truly listening to people when they’re talking to me.
Your proudest achievement to date: Having a medical case study accepted to be presented at the national athletic trainers association conference as a senior in high school
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: It’s hard to choose just one thing. It comes down to: 1) The amazing views and recreational activities, and 2) the people, as I have met some of the best people in my life in this valley. I truly believe that both of these are things cannot be found anywhere else.
Rita Escalera
Parents: Brenda and Jose Escalera
School: Eastmont High school
Career goal: Elementary school teacher
Favorite school subject: Math
Morning person or a night owl? Night owl
Your personal theme song: "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten
Which Disney character would you be and why? Sleeping Beauty because sleeping is my favorite thing to do!
TikTok, YouTube or Instagram? TikTok
Best show you've streamed in the past year: "The Blacklist"
Person you admire most: My Aunt Lucy
What is your biggest goal? Just to be happy!
How do you make a difference? By always smiling and being positive.
Your proudest achievement to date: Making it to Top 10 for Apple Blossom Royalty.
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: The best thing about the Wenatchee Valley other than Apple blossom of course is the people. The people here are so genuine and kind.
Kaydence Garrison
Parents: Jim and Malinda Garrison
School: Eastmont High School
Career goal: Orthopedic doctor
Favorite school subject: Psychology
Morning person or a night owl? Night owl
Your personal theme song: “Raised on Country” by Chris Young
Which Disney character would you be and why? Ariel because I have red hair and I love the water.
TikTok, YouTube or Instagram? TikTok
Best show you've streamed in the past year: "Sweet Magnolia"
Person you admire most: My grandpa
What is your biggest goal? To become a doctor
How do you make a difference? By having a positive and inviting attitude that makes everyone feel heard and loved.
Your proudest achievement to date: When I made the cheer team my eighth grade year and was able to finally be one of the “big” cheerleaders at cheer camp.
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: The full four seasons and the beautiful view of night lights.
Ainsley Shearer
Parents: Jim and Christy Shearer
School: Wenatchee High School
Career goal: Forensic psychologist
Favorite school subject: Art
Morning person or a night owl? Night owl
Your personal theme song: "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac
Which Disney character would you be and why? Rapunzel from "Tangled" because she is creative and curious.
TikTok, YouTube or Instagram? Youtube
Best show you've streamed in the past year: "The Walking Dead"
Person you admire most: My mom
What is your biggest goal? To make one person’s day every day
How do you make a difference? By spreading positivity, being compassionate, and reaching out to those who might need help.
Your proudest achievement to date: Having the opportunity to teach a class of 7-9 year olds basic theater skills and watching them grow up.
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: The community, the attention to the arts, and when the flowers bloom on Saddle Rock.
Paige Garetson
Parents: James and Dragana Garetson
School: Wenatchee High School
Career goal: Nursing
Favorite school subject: Science
Morning person or a night owl? Night owl
Your personal theme song: "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys
Which Disney character would you be and why? Merida because she didn’t need a man to save her and she’s really good at archery.
TikTok, YouTube or Instagram? TikTok
Best show you've streamed in the past year: "Bridgerton"
Person you admire most: My mom and dad
What is your biggest goal? Skiing in the Alps
How do you make a difference? By being who I am, supporting those who need the unconditional support, loving those who need to be loved and bringing those I can to know God!
Your proudest achievement to date: Taking 20 hours of college classes one semester and passing with all A’s!
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: During the winter, skiing is only 30 minutes away, and during the summer you can paddle board and fish in the water you were skiing on earlier!
Mallory West
Parents: Todd and Stacy West
School: Eastmont High school
Career goal: Psychologist
Favorite school subject: English
Morning person or a night owl? Night owl
Your personal theme song: "Can’t Stop the Feeling" by Justin Timberlake
Which Disney character would you be and why? Ariel because she’s a redhead like me.
TikTok, YouTube or Instagram? TikTok
Best show you've streamed in the past year: "Outer Banks"
Person you admire most: My mom
What is your biggest goal? To achieve all my dreams and make the best out of it
How do you make a difference? By being kind to everyone and always being polite.
Your proudest achievement to date: Making Apple Blossom Top 10.
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: The amazing four seasons every year.
Brenda Calvillo
Parents: Javier and Maria Calvillo
School: Eastmont High School
Career goal: Elementary education
Favorite school subject: Art
Morning person or a night owl? Morning person
Your personal theme song: "Homemade" by Jack Owen
Which Disney character would you be and why? Belle because she shows how we should value one's characteristics such as their kindness and who they truly are despite their appearance and intelligence.
TikTok, YouTube or Instagram? Instagram
Best show you've streamed in the past year: "Grey's Anatomy"
Person you admire most: My mom
What is your biggest goal? To serve people in whatever way I can.
How do you make a difference? By serving those around me whether it's through sports, being ASB president, being a student, and through my part-time job.
Your proudest achievement to date: Having the opportunity to be ASB president.
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: The best thing about the Wenatchee Valley is all the opportunities each and every one of us has and the support the community offers.
Rianne Salcido
Parents: Malachi and Cathy Salcido
School: The River Academy
Career goal: Physical therapy, physical trainer and/or nutritionist
Favorite school subject: Rhetoric (the art and science of persuasion)
Morning person or a night owl? Both
Your personal theme song: "Gratitude" by Brandon Lake
Which Disney character would you be and why? Moana because I’ve always wanted to live on an island and own a boat!
TikTok, YouTube or Instagram? Instagram
Best show you've streamed in the past year: I’ve never fully finished a season of anything.
Person you admire most: My dad
What is your biggest goal? To love always and to use my words for good!
How do you make a difference? By talking to strangers and helping them if they need help or prayer.
Your proudest achievement to date: Catching a 22.2 pound King salmon when I was 10 years old!!
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: If you’re on the Loop or driving around, you will always have the chance to wave or say hi to someone. The best part is that most every time they wave back!!!
Ava Norris
Parents: Jessica Norris Chapman
School: Eastmont High School
Career goal: Nurse
Favorite school subject: Science and history
Morning person or a night owl? Night owl
Your personal theme song: "Young Dumb & Broke" by Khalid
Which Disney character would you be and why? Moana because she gets to live on the water in paradise.
TikTok, YouTube or Instagram? TikTok
Best show you've streamed in the past year: "Yellowstone"
Person you admire most: My mom
What is your biggest goal? To become a travel nurse
How do you make a difference? By being nice to everyone I meet so I can hopefully make their day a little better.
Your proudest achievement to date: My high school swim relay breaking Eastmont’s 200 free relay record at state this year.
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: The mountains and how everything is a short drive away.
Presley Nelson
Parents: Dave and Leanna Nelson
School: Wenatchee High School and Wenatchee Valley College (Running Start)
Career goal: Psychology professor at a university
Favorite school subject: English and psychology
Morning person or a night owl? Morning person
Your personal theme song: “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles
Which Disney character would you be and why? Belle. I love that she is unapologetically herself and is the hero of her own story.
TikTok, YouTube or Instagram? TikTok
Best show you've streamed in the past year: "Full House"
Person you admire most: My mom
What is your biggest goal? My biggest goal is to earn a Ph.D. in psychology so I can be Dr. Nelson.
How do you make a difference? By being a positive and empathetic role model to others.
Your proudest achievement to date: Being voted by my peers to be team captain of this year’s WHS golf team.
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: The kind and diverse community, the seasonal recreational activities, the beautiful sunsets, and the awesome local coffee shops.