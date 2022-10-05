Transition season provides beauty and garden cleanup time

Goldfinches and pollinators are busy visiting sunflowers, although not when Master Gardener Mary Fran McClure was out photographing this favorite fall flower.

 Provided photo/Mary Fran McClure

Looking out our kitchen window in late September, we notice a few branches of our weeping crabapple transitioning from green to yellow. Cooler weather and longer nights are signaling the tree to head into dormancy.

Chlorophyll that makes those leaves green is being transported down to the roots this time of year. It’s an efficient way to save valuable nutrients for next year’s growth cycle and enables deciduous plants to better survive a cold winter. A plus for us is enjoying those glorious fall colors.



