We are all aware of the beautiful fall colors and the often-welcome cooler temperatures. Fewer of us know that autumn is the best time for planting trees.
If planted correctly, the tree’s roots will spend the winter getting established while the above-ground portion takes its long winter nap. A strong root system will reward you with beautiful, healthy spring leaves and buds.
Regardless of when you plant, if you don’t follow good planting practices, your trees won’t thrive and will likely die years before their natural lifetime. Trees purchased from a nursery or store’s garden department are sold as bare-root, balled-and-burlapped or in containers. Although these methods have certain specific requirements, they also share many planting do’s and don’ts. This article focuses on common good practices and mistakes to avoid.
A common mistake made by homeowners is planting trees too deep. Root systems of trees planted around our homes are generally wide and shallow rather than having deep tap roots.
WSU recommends digging a hole 2 to 3 times the width of the root ball at the surface and just deep enough to accommodate the root ball with the sides sloping to the bottom of the root ball. Remove all burlap and twine if present. Be sure to disentangle and spread out roots before planting. Failure to do so will shorten the life of your tree. Finally, check for the trunk flare. The flare is a swelling in the tree where the topmost roots meet the trunk. When placing the tree in the hole, the flare should be visible just above the surface of the soil.
Another mistake is adding to or replacing the soil dug to refill the hole with soil or other organic matter brought in from an outside source. Backfill around the roots only with native existing soil, which is the soil taken out when digging the hole. This is important because the new soil creates a different soil environment, creating a barrier that the new roots won’t cross as they grow. Once the root ball is covered, thoroughly water the plant, using your hands to firm the soil around the roots. Resist the temptation to use your feet to do this as it compacts the soil.
Proper watering is critical to the health of your new tree. Once the tree has been planted, you can create a 2-inch to 4-inch tall berm around the periphery of the hole that allows water to drain away from the trunk while keeping it within the root system. Your post-planting watering schedule will depend on the season, your soil type, weather and your irrigation method. You want to keep the soil around the roots moist so it is important to check the soil around the roots regularly by carefully digging down to feel for how moist the soil is. Doing so will help you adjust your watering schedule as necessary.
Fertilizing can be challenging because, as noted by WSU in its excellent publication, “Planting Trees and Shrubs in the Landscape,” no clear conclusions can be drawn from the research on fertilizing newly planted trees. However, if your soil is deficient in a critical nutrient, such as nitrogen, applying a slow-release fertilizer when you plant the tree can be beneficial.
Finally, research has shown that staking as a rule is not beneficial to the growth of a newly planted tree. However, trees that will be subject to excessive windy conditions or that could be injured by mowing around them should be staked.
Choosing the right tree for the right place and planting it correctly will reward you with their beauty for years to come.
