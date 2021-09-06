Two coaches, two athletes among five inductees to the Quincy School District’s Wall of Fame

Arnold “Arnie” Ybarra, is seen here cheering for the Jacks at the state wrestling tournament. Ybarra, who died in 2016 after a battle with diabetes, is one of the five new inductees to the school district’s Wall of Fame.
QUINCY — Five people, including two coaches and two former athletes, have been chosen to be inducted as the class of 2021 to the Quincy School District’s Wall of Fame on Aug. 5.
The two coaches are Bill Alexander, forever known as “Coach Alex”, and the late Arnold Ybarra.
The two former athletic standouts are Mike Royer and Cole Webley.
According to a press release issued by the district, the future inductees “have brought honor to themselves, our schools and the community.”
The fifth honoree is Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood.
Alexander is a former Quincy High School teacher, football coach and athletic director, as well as the winningest football coach in Quincy High School history with 93 wins. He was inducted into the Washington State Coaches Association Hall of Fame. His career at Quincy spanned from 1990 until he retired in 2017.
Arnold Ybarra was a beloved Quincy High School wrestling, football, tennis coach and instructional support staff member. Ybarra served in the Quincy School District for over 25 years and was known for his humor, kindness, compassion and support of Quincy student athletes and programs. He died of complications from diabetes in 2016.
Mike Royer was an athlete for the Jacks from 1975-78, and still holds many individual basketball records. During Royer’s time at Quincy, he led the Jacks to third and sixth place finishes at the state basketball tournament. Royer also earned first-team All-State honors in 1978 and continued his athletic career at George Fox University. He’s a school counselor in Oregon.
Cole Webley played football, baseball and wrestled for Quincy before graduating in 2001. His accomplishments include 1,000 yards rushing in a season, a state baseball championship and three trips to the state wrestling tournament, including a runner-up finish in 2001. He now directs TV commercials, including some that have aired during the Super Bowl.
Recipients will be inducted during halftime at the second home football game on Sept. 24 at Quincy High School. Plaques will be displayed on the wall outside the Quincy High School gym.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.