Reeb Willms of Waterville, second from right, played the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville last month, along with musical partner Caleb Klauder, second from left, fiddle player Christian Sedelmyer and bass player Mike Bub.
Waterville country artist Reeb Willms reached a career milestone last month when she and her partner Caleb Klauder played the storied Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Country music fans will recognize the Ryman Auditorium as home to the Grand Ole Opry from 1943 to 1974. The Ryman has long served as the preeminent venue for many of the great country singers through the decades, from Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Kitty Wells, the Carter Family, Minnie Pearl, Roy Acuff and so many more. It still hosts many of the top country artists of today. The Grand Ole Opry has since moved to a larger capacity home on the outskirts of Nashville.
Invited to open for the folks root band Watchhouse Duo, Reeb and Caleb, accompanied by legendary stand-up bass player Mike Bub and fiddler Christian Sedelmyer, both of Nashville, received a standing ovation for their 45-minute opening set during which they performed mostly their own original songs. They later joined Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz, of the Watchhouse Duo, for an encore presentation.
Reeb describes their music as classic sounding roots country.
“We think of our music as modern country because we write original songs, new songs, for today’s audience. Yet our music is connected to the roots,” she said. “We have spent a lot of time tracing back through the origins of country music, from the Appalachian traditional fiddle music of the old-time string bands up through the Carter family, early bluegrass, the early country of the Grand Ole Opry, through modern roots country scene thriving throughout rural America today. It’s music you may not get to hear on commercial pop country radio but there is a vibrant audience in America that loves this type of music. And there is a vibrant rural country roots music scene making new country music in America today.”
Ken Burns, in his documentary titled “Country Music,” described the Ryman Auditorium as the “Mother Church of Country Music,” a place country music artists revere. Reeb said she felt that emotion as she stood on stage and looked out at the 2,500-seat auditorium.
“I got a little choked up, overwhelmed actually, as I was struck by the thought of all my musical heroes who had stood on that stage and performed before me,” she said. “I was singing my songs but it was as though time slowed and my head swirled as I imagined the history of the place and all the great country singers who had walked the halls backstage and stood right where I was standing.”
Reeb, whose given name is Rebecca, is the daughter of Norm and Bobby Ann Willms of Waterville. She began her musical career early, learning to play piano and guitar and listening to her dad and uncles singing country harmonies. She took that early exposure and turned it into a professional musical career. Her musical partner Caleb Klauder of Orcas Island is a singer-songwriter who plays mandolin, fiddle and guitar. He founded the Caleb Klauder Country Band and co-founded the Foghorn Stringband, both of which Reeb is now a part. Reeb and Caleb joined forces in 2011 and have since played to audiences across the United States, Canada, western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Reeb admitted she had dreamed she would one day stand on the legendary stage of the Grand Ole Opry. “It was wonderful and overwhelming, at once, and was made even more meaningful because Caleb and I were able to perform to family members in the audience who had traveled to Nashville to watch the performance. It was an experience I will never forget,” she said. “I hope we get the opportunity to play there again.”
