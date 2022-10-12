IMG_4921.jpg

Reeb Willms of Waterville, second from right, played the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville last month, along with musical partner Caleb Klauder, second from left, fiddle player Christian Sedelmyer and bass player Mike Bub.

 Provided photo

Waterville country artist Reeb Willms reached a career milestone last month when she and her partner Caleb Klauder played the storied Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Country music fans will recognize the Ryman Auditorium as home to the Grand Ole Opry from 1943 to 1974. The Ryman has long served as the preeminent venue for many of the great country singers through the decades, from Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Kitty Wells, the Carter Family, Minnie Pearl, Roy Acuff and so many more. It still hosts many of the top country artists of today. The Grand Ole Opry has since moved to a larger capacity home on the outskirts of Nashville.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?