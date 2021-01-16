Claire Moselle Devereaux and Gavin Scott Davis were married June 28 in a small outdoor ceremony in the forest near Mission Ridge. Nathaniel Williams officiated the ceremony.
She is the daughter of Dale and Patricia Devereaux of East Wenatchee. His parents are Scott and Hayley Davis of Gig Harbor.
Attendants for the wedding were Rebecca Devereaux of East Wenatchee, sister of the bride; Katherine Smith of Lynden; Bethany Symonds of Malaga; Eben Schumann of Mukilteo; Parker Trotter of Tacoma; and Nathaniel Williams of Kent.
The couple met while both were students at Whitworth University in Spokane.
She graduated from Washington State University in 2020. She is employed as a civil engineer.
He graduated from Whitworth University in 2018 and Washington State University in 2020. He is a graduate student at Pennsylvania State University.
— Cala Flamond, World staff