Members of Wenatchee Confluence Rotary (WCR) help to deliver brain bikes to Columbia Elementary School's Cougar Cave. Club members pictured are, from left, WCR Foundation Board President Selina Danko, WCR club President Wendy DalPez, WCR board member Sarah Achterhof, and Columbia Elementary Principal Si Stuber.
The Wenatchee Confluence Rotary club and The Rotary Foundation partnered with the Wenatchee School District to deliver eight brain bikes to six different schools this month.
Brain Bikes are a way for children to increase energy and maintain focus while allowing kids to take a break and do some physical exercise in class. Research has shown a positive connection between exercise and brain activity and Brain Bikes used in classrooms help students learn to self-regulate their energy and emotions in order to reduce stress, anxiety, anger, restlessness and fatigue. Use of the bikes also improves mood, memory and the ability to concentrate.
Widely popular in schools throughout Canada and increasingly used in U.S. classrooms, teachers report that brain bikes help increase student attention spans resulting in increased academic achievement and engagement.
The Wenatchee School District has an increased focus on the connection between social-emotional learning and academic achievement. The brain bikes will serve as a great addition to this important work.
“Students come to our schools with different lived experiences, starting points and needs. We believe that every student has limitless potential and deserves an education that will allow them to reach their academic and career goals. When students’ social and emotional needs are met, they are able to focus on learning at a much deeper level and improve academically,” said Diana Haglund, Wenatchee School District communications director.
This project was two years in the making, as The Wenatchee Rotary Club and the Rotary Foundation struggled to get the bikes delivered during the COVID pandemic. Many Rotarians donated to this effort, along with the club’s Foundation, to work through the supply chain challenges to finally receive the brain bikes and assemble them for delivery.
For more information, contact Kris Cameron, Wenatchee Confluence Rotary brain bikes coordinator, at (509) 669-7619.
Wendy Dalpez is president of the Wenatchee Confluence Rotary club.
