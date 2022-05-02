The Wenatchee High School Color Guard is a force to be reckoned with in the sport of the arts. On March 26, the team won first place in its division at the Northwest Pageantry Association (NWPA) Championship at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo.
The team, competing in the Scholastic Regional A Division, scored 83.9, the highest score the school’s Color Guard team has ever received.
“After four years, we finally got to put our best into one season and it paid off. We bonded as a team and it paid off,” said team captain Marlene Gonzalez, a senior.
The contest is judged in four categories: equipment, movement, design analysis and general effect.
The WHS team’s performance was rooted in the story of heartbreak — the separation of kindred spirits, the commiseration that follows, and the eventual acceptance that leads both parties to a stronger knowing of themselves. During the performance, the 12 teammates viscerally express themselves and move as one to an acoustic rendition of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart."
At the squad's first competition at Hanford High School in Richland on Feb. 26, the team was down four of it 12 members. Despite the shortage, the team prevailed and won first place.
Two weeks later, on March 12, the team again took first place at a competition at North Thurston High School in Lacey. They went on to the championships in Mukilteo, where they amply won first over seven other competitors.
“I was so proud of myself and the team,” said Kalea Macon, a senior on the team. “For a lot of us, this has been a three- to four-year journey, so to get a medal was so rewarding for all the hours it took perfecting our show. All of us were crying coming off the floor.”
The team’s coach, Elvis Garcia Sanchez, reflected on the team's season and growth: “To see the team work so hard over the season and show up for each other, at the end of the day that’s the win. First place is just dessert. But to get this recognition, and the further recognition from their peers around the school is so important to these kids that are normally underrepresented.”
Garcia hopes to integrate the Color Guard further into the student body’s school spirit section alongside the cheer and dance teams.
