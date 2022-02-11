WENATCHEE— Four seniors in the Wenatchee High School Sports Medicine program have been accepted to present a case study at the National Athletic Trainers Association Clinical Symposium this summer.
Seniors Lindsay Blakney, Nick Duke, Elyse Long and Anna Russ are the only high school students this year to be accepted to the conference, according to Dale Blair, the school's sports medicine instructor and head athletic trainer. Their study, “Post-COVID ‘Long-Haulers’ Syndrome in a Female Recreational Athlete,” followed the case of a young woman dealing with the after-effects of contracting COVID.
“It is always very exciting to see students get a case study accepted as they put a lot of time and effort into the project,” Blair said. “It is also very fulfilling to know that their work successfully competed against graduate students and sports medicine professionals.”
The planning process for the study began last spring.
“They were looking for unique injury/illness cases and I suggested my daughter who is recovering from COVID 'Long-Haulers' Syndrome,” Blair said. “Since her case is very unique and it is a timely topic, they decided to research and compile information on her case.”
Blair's daughter contracted COVID-19 in New York City in March of 2020 and with lingering symptoms, she moved back to Washington state in May 2020. Unable to live on her own in Seattle, she returned to Wenatchee to live with her parents. Since contracting COVID, she has experienced neurological and digestive system concerns for nearly two years.
The students continued their work on the case study abstract when they returned to school in the fall and worked to meet the Nov. 1 deadline. The team interviewed the patient, reviewed all of her medical records and conducted background research on the topic. Blair and athletic trainer and sports medicine instructor Jodee Roberts provided advice, answered questions and proofread the study.
The conference selection committee reviewed all the abstracts with author names and schools redacted and then selected the case studies they wanted to showcase. Their case study competed in a blind review with other studies submitted by masters-level students, doctoral students and university professors.
Blair was also selected to give a featured lecture at the National Athletic Trainers Association Clinical Symposium. This presentation is based “on the customer/patient experience model we utilize in the WHS Athletic Treatment Center” Blair said.
Blair submitted his presentation last summer. A committee of professionals then reviewed the proposal and selected his presentation to be included. He has presented at this conference three times before — in 2002, 2012 and 2013.
The National Athletic Trainers Association Symposium is the major national professional development conference for athletic trainers with over 10,000 sports medicine practitioners in attendance. The conference will be held in Philadelphia from June 28-July 1.