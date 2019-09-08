Science on Tap! returns after taking a summer hiatus. The coming lineup is impressive with a new speaker each month on natural sciences topics, as well as refreshing — sessions will take at different Wenatchee Valley breweries each time.
“Science On Tap! is a way for folks to get in touch with the science going on our community, in an approachable and social way. There are chances to engage, talk and ask questions, all while in a relaxed and comfortable environment,” said Rachel Bishop, Wenatchee River Institute's community education lead.
Badger Mountain Brewing in Wenatchee will be the site of the first session on Sept. 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. Von Pope, senior wildlife biologist for Chelan County PUD, will talk about mule deer winter habitat in the Wenatchee foothills.
Pope will talk about mule deer population monitoring in the valley and explain why the Sage Hills and other recreation areas are closed during the winter.
There will also be a raffle of WRI and Badger Mountain Brewery goods. All proceeds help keep WRI programming continue and grow. All ages are welcome. For more information, contact Rachel Bishop at 548-0181 Ext. 5 or rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
Event link: https://wwrld.us/2kay68K
Tricia Cook is the administration and communications manager for the Wenatchee River Institute.