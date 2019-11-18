WENATCHEE — The annual Turkey on the Run road race will have a new location this Thanksgiving Day: Walla Walla Point Park and the Apple Capital Loop Trail.
For the past 10 years, Turkey on the Run’s 5K, 12K and kid races have been staged from Wenatchee’s Rotary Park along Western Avenue. The run attracts so many participants — around 1,000 each of the past few years — that organizing group RunWenatchee has been required to hire a traffic control company to keep runners and walkers safe on Western Avenue. And this year, no such companies are available.
It’s really hard to get traffic control on holidays. We’ve been lucky the past couple years. Rotary Park is a great venue. We just could not guarantee a safe route there.
Another benefit in moving the race to Walla Walla Point Park on Nov. 28 is that parking is no longer an issue.
Everything else about Turkey on the Run remains the same. The kids race will be held at 8:45 a.m. and the 5K and 12K will start at 9 a.m. The event is being chip timed by BuDu Racing.
The routes on the Apple Capital Loop Trail have yet to be finalized. People should check RunWenatchee’s Facebook page, facebook.com/RunWenatchee/, and its website at runwenatchee.com for details in coming days. Registration is available at https://wwrld.us/turkeyrun.
Turkey on the Run was first held by RunWenatchee on Thanksgiving Day 2009. It has grown to become Wenatchee’s largest road running event.
Proceeds benefit the Women’s Resource Center of NCW. RunWenatchee is asking participants to bring non-perishable food to Walla Walla Point Park before the race’s start as part of a holiday food drive for the Women’s Resource Center.
Joel Rhyner is the Turkey on the Run race director.