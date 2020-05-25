Fresh-picked, home grown tomatoes can’t be beat. Provide a sunny spot out of wind, in fertile, well-drained soil and add ample water and you’re in business.
If you’ve started them indoors from seed in February or March, keep them in pots protected in a sunny spot until soil warms before planting them out. They’ll do best if pots are moved indoors at night when temperatures dip down. When ready to plant out, soil temperatures should be at least 50 degrees F — probably about now and sometimes even early June in cooler regions. To give them a head start, put a cage around them and secure clear plastic sheeting to the circle.
Raised beds with plenty of organic soil are perfect for tomatoes, as these vigorous plants prefer at least 4-square feet of space per plant. Good sized containers with at least 18 inches of depth work well for smaller-sized plants, often called patio tomatoes.
Fertilizer is important, as these plants grow quickly and can produce a huge amount of fruit. That is, as long as you don’t go overboard on nitrogen, then you’ll have lush greenery and little fruit. Typical tomato fertilizers are in the 5-10-10 range.
Tomatoes are one of the few plants that do well sinking the stem partway down in the soil when transplanting. Remove low leaves before planting and new roots sprout from the submerged stem. They do best with some sort of support, whether a hefty stake pounded into the ground next to the plant and adding twist ties as the plant grows, or an encircling wire cage.
Watering is important. Tomatoes like fairly constant moisture, so beware of periods of dryness. If you start seeing ugly black patches at the bottom of your tomatoes, it’s a mineral uptake deficiency most likely caused by uneven watering.
When selecting tomatoes, you may be confronted with terms such as paste tomatoes, determinates, indeterminates, heirlooms and hybrids. Determinates are generally smaller plants that stop growing earlier and put energy into ripening fruit. Indeterminates get rambunctious, while producing over a longer time but with more spotty production.
Heirlooms are the old tried-and-true favorites; they are very tasty and seeds can be saved from year to year. Brandywine, Green Zebra, Black Krim are popular ones and all indeterminates. Hybrids are crosses that blend the best features of two parents. Early Girl, Lemon Boy, Super Fantastic and Celebrity are top-rated and determinates.
Paste tomatoes have less juice and are used for canning, freezing and drying — perfect for making spaghetti sauce or soups. San Marzano is an heirloom indeterminate, while Supremo is a hybrid determinate.
Cherry types are the pop-on-your-mouth ones, such as Sun Gold, Sweet Million and Juliet. Although small fruit, plants are usually hybrid indeterminates and outgrow their allotted space.
Container-friendly plants include hybrid determinates Patio Choice, Bush Champion and Tiny Tim.
Whatever your growing space and preferences, there are tomatoes just right for you.
