Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines. Each wine also earned Best of Class status in its category.
Chateau Faire Le Pont 2016 Provence, Columbia Valley $42.99 (242 cases)
Judges’ notes: Doug Brazil has earned a Platinum for his standalone work with Mourvèdre, so it’s no surprise to see him shine with this Rhône-inspired blend that leads with Syrah. Ironically, there’s a complex, savory and food-friendly aspect of Herbes de Provence throughout, supported by a wealth of plumminess, baking spices, orange pekoe and a long finish that includes strawberry-rhubarb jam. His 2015 version of Provence received a gold medal in this judging, making for a golden tradition. Enjoy this at Chateau Faire Le Pont’s on-premise restaurant with a portobello mushroom burger or a bowl of their French Quarter Onion Soup.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee
(509) 667-9463
636 Front St., Leavenworth
(509) 888-2108
Benson Vineyards Estate 2019 Pinot Gris, Lake Chelan, $21 (365 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Benson family began planting its vineyards above the north shore of Lake Chelan in 1999, so this judging exemplified their remarkable work with varieties native to Burgundy — Chardonnay and this Pinot Gris, both off their 30-acre estate. Their latest Pinot Gris is crafted in a more Washington style, a ripe and tropical approach, loaded with Bartlett pear, pineapple and a lick of honey. For those who prefer a slightly off-dry PG, this is a quaffer yet still nicely balanced and providing a long finish.
754 Winesap Ave., Manson
(509) 687-0313, Ext. 106
Silvara Cellars NV Blanc de Noirs, American sparkling wine, $38 (300 cases)
Judges’ notes: This methode Champenoise blend of Pinot Noir (75%), Chardonnay (22%) and Pinot Meunier is a collaboration between Leavenworth vintner Gary Seidler and acclaimed New Mexico sparkling wine house Gruet that’s part of Precept Wine in Seattle. It’s a classic example with nice notes of fresh-baked bread and yeast with stone fruit. The mousse is beautifully developed and delicate, bringing lovely acidity and minerality notes.
77 Stage Road, Leavenworth
(509) 548-1000