WENATCHEE — The 43rd annual Regional High School Art Show opened at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center on Friday. The Regional High School Art Show showcases pieces submitted by students from 14 North Central Washington schools, with the “Best in Show” selections advancing to statewide competition in Olympia in April. The show is made possible through the sponsorships of the North Central Educational Service District and partnerships with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Regional Awards will be presented at an awards reception on Saturday, March 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the museum. Judges looked closely at all the art, judging for first, second and and third place in each category. Students' names and schools were concealed during this process. They also chose 10 works as “Best of Show.”
The exhibit will run through the end of March.
Award winners
THREE DIMENSIONAL
First place: “Alarm Clock” by Riley Maher, Okanogan High School
Second: “Ruby” by Kelcie Green, Wenatchee High School
Third: “Finest Forest” by Maria Timm, Tonasket High School
DRAWING
First place: “Duality” by Bridget Jones, Quincy High School
Second: “This is Not a Shoe” by Faith Smith, Cashmere High School
Third: “Grow From It” by Carol Manglona, Tonasket High School
DIGITAL MEDIA
First place: “Untitled 1” by Alexis Espinoza, Wenatchee High School
Second: “Lucid” by Rileigh Maison, Cashmere High School
Third: “Golden Tears” by Alexis Espinoza, Wenatchee High School
MIXED MEDIA
First place: “80s Fashion” by Emanuel Sixto Sanchez, Wenatchee High School
Second: “Trapped” by Elsa Swart, Cascade High School
Third: “Potrero Cafe” by Megan Kassebaum, Wenatchee High School
PAINTING
First place: “Everday Automobile” by Chloe Payne, Cashmere High School
Second: “Cup of Oranges” by Amelie Baker, Okanogan High School
Third: “Sunflower Meadow” by Anessa Hanson, Wenatchee High School
PHOTOGRAPHY
First place: “Mantis” by Pearl Wong, Cascade High School
Second: “Bee Happy” by Corina Timm, Tonasket High School
Third: “Gateway” by Keilahni Pelton, Tonasket High School
BEST OF SHOW
These 10 works will move on to the State Show in Olympia
- “Untitled 1” by Alexis Espinoza, Wenatchee High School
- “Grow From It” by Carol Manglona, Tonasket High School
- “Duality” by Bridget Jones, Quincy High School
- “80s Fashion” by Emanuel Sixto Sanchez, Wenatchee High School
- “Trapped” by Elsa Swart, Cascade High School
- “Apple cup” by Amelie Baker, Okanogan High School
- “Torn Mind” by Keilah Rojas, Tonasket High School
- “Sunflower Meadow” by Anessa Hanson, Wenatchee High School
- “Mantis” by Pearl Wong, Cascade High School
- “Gateway” by Keilahni Pelton, Tonasket High School
Ashley Sinner is the outreach and public relations coordinator for Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.