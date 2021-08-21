Do you long for fresh-harvested vegetables during the cold days of winter? Some vegetables are suitable for winter gardening in Washington, but low temperatures and short days require special strategies.
Some crops can be planted in late summer or early fall, usually under some type of row cover for temperature moderation and protection from heavy snow. These crops can be harvested throughout the winter.
Vegetable seeds germinate best when the temperature is about 70 degrees Fahrenheit, but once the plants are established some are quite tolerant of cold. The hardiest vegetables can withstand air temperatures below 28 F. These include spinach, leeks, rutabaga, broccoli, kohlrabi, kale, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, corn salad, arugula, radish, mustard and turnip.
Semi-hardy vegetables can withstand air temperatures in the range of 28 to 32 degrees. These include beets, carrots, parsnip, lettuce, chard, pea, Chinese cabbage, endive, radicchio, cauliflower, parsley and celery. For beets, carrots and parsnips, the tops will die but the roots will tolerate lower temperatures.
Protection for your winter crops can be provided by high tunnels, low tunnels or cold frames. High tunnels are often used by commercial growers, but they are expensive and take considerable maintenance.
Most home gardeners will use low tunnels or cold frames. Low tunnels are made with metal hoops covered with fabric to protect from severe frosts in fall, then transitioned to greenhouse film as the days become colder. Tunnels need to be sturdy enough to withstand heavy snow. Cold frames can be purchased or made at home. They generally consist of a wooden frame with a glass or plastic lid that serves as a small, solar greenhouse. Gardeners who are fortunate enough to have greenhouses can use them for growing winter vegetables.
My earliest experiment with winter vegetables consisted of two long rows of carrots that I planted in mid-summer. I covered the rows with straw bales in the fall, which kept the soil from freezing. Throughout the winter I was able to remove the bales and dig up carrots. The tops were not attractive, but the carrots were delicious.
Short winter days will eventually stop the growth of vegetables like kale and Brussels sprouts. This happens during the “Persephone period,” the time of year when days are less than 10 hours long. This period is named after the daughter of Demeter, Goddess of the Harvest in Greek mythology. In Washington state, the Persephone period lasts from about Nov. 1 through Feb. 10. Plants can still be harvested during this period, but will not resume growth until the days lengthen.
Winter gardening is not a simple process, but it provides the opportunity to extend your harvest and have a source of fresh vegetables during cold months. If you would like to know more about winter gardening, I recommend Eliot Coleman's 2009 book "The Winter Harvest Handbook."
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column by Connie Mehmel.