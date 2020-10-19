I’m just sitting here. Blank page before me.
Looks like “writer’s block.” Well, I’ve heard it happens.
The days are shortening. COVID is still hanging around. I haven’t played tennis in months. The air filters are clogged up with smoke and ash. Many of my routines are out of whack.
I’m just too tired to think creatively. It has taken me three days to get this far down the page.
But, you know what? I’m not gonna stop today.
I stopped. This is now day four. I got interrupted and never made it back to the keyboard.
Do you know the book, "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" by Judith Viorst? It ends with, paraphrasing here, “There are just some terrible days ... even in Australia.”
Well, just came into work ... day 5 of this writing exercise. We had to cancel our fall fundraiser dinner gala get-together. The state is still not allowing in-person events of that size. Now I will need to figure out a way to find the $10,000 that event generates every year. M-m-m-m-m.
We are still serving meals to the resident apartments instead of in our dining room. It's a real challenge to not make the meals look like TV dinners and make sure the first resident and the 146th resident get hot food. The kitchen staff is working hard to get it done. Some days it goes better than others.
Last evening, I met online with a representative from Albertsons/Safeway and it is looking very encouraging that we will be able to lease an oddly shaped piece of property next door to expand our small Garden Terrace resident parking lot. That should allow the addition of about 15 more parking spaces and get more residents out of street parking on the busy streets around us. If you have the skills, equipment and time to donate the ground work to get it ready to pave, please let me know!
I do want to thank everyone who has been donating funds to help meet the extra expenses of sanitizer containers and masks at the entrances of the building and that pay for the extra hours it requires to keep door knobs, handrails and elevator buttons cleaned and sanitized regularly. Thank you so much!
It is heartwarming to see how many residents and the community have adapted and stepped up to ensure that the challenging senior moments our residents are experiencing right now are as safe and fulfilling as possible.
Hey look! Senior Moments are unblocked. Looks like it's going to be a good day!
Ken Neher is executive director at Garden Terrace Senior Living in Wenatchee.