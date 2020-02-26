What to plant on a south-facing, fairly steep and dry hillside that requires minimal care yet still looks interesting and presentable — that’s the challenge my daughter Janet Roberts asked of me. Well, she just asked for suggestions, not a challenge.
Some established plants on this hillside need updating; some are in dire need of removal, while others are keepers, such as lavender, iris, purple smoke tree, a few small conifers and some sumac.
A few old ugly and unhealthy conifers with broken limbs oozing sap are up for removal, along with several overgrown shrubs.
The first thing I recommend is touring the WSU/Chelan Master Gardener/PUD Xeric Garden in Wenatchee’s Riverfront Park. Next stop should be the Natives N’ More Garden at the Community Education Garden at Western and Springwater avenues. Pick up plant lists at both locations. Nothing is better than viewing plants first-hand.
“Our aim is screening to keep our home private; (we want) plants that thrive in a low maintenance, low water environment, with a natural look,” explains Janet.
Selecting low trees is a consideration to uphill neighbors’ viewing.
Stabilizing the bank with some large rocks also adds interest amid the plantings. Janet is a creative gal and plans on creating some basalt-looking rocks utilizing chicken wire frames, rebar anchoring and colored concrete. She’s done projects like this before, so it’s doable for her, although a lot of work. It’s certainly not everyone’s cup of tea!
Rocks provide interesting contrast and textures, surrounded by a mix of plants. Another plus for adding a few rocks is the creation of pockets behind them where more water can collect for plants less drought tolerant.
Micro sprinklers are better than drip lines for this environment while still minimizing low water use. Rather than a few spots with drippers (that become clogged easily) micro sprinklers spread water over the root area, as long terrain isn’t so steep that water runs down the hillside. The first year or so, even drought-resistant transplants need more frequent and deep watering while they put down a good root system.
As for specific plants, some good small tree and shrub prospects (many of them natives) include wild mock orange (Philadelphus lewisii), elderberry (Sambucus), serviceberry (Amelanchier), snowberry (Symphoricarpos), red flowering currant (Ribes), western sand cherry (Prunus besseyi) and Yucca filamentosa.
Low perennials include creeping Oregon grape (Mahonia), tufted evening primrose (Oenothera), orange globe mallow (Malvastrum), buckwheat (Erigonum), yarrow (Achillea) and Russian sage (Perovskia).
Other options including tucking in some hellebore (Helleborus), native penstemons, stonecrop (Sedum) and cheerful daffodils (Narcissus). Daffodils bloom facing the sun; another plus is their preference for dry soil during their summer dormancy.
This big project need not be accomplished in one fell swoop. Perhaps remove the trees and start at the top of the hillside, working downward.
It’s a beautifying project involving good planning and a heap of hard work — with a result that will be extremely rewarding.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Mary Fran McClure is one of four columnists featured. To learn more about the program, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.