Wenatchee High School Panther prospects take their first step toward preparing for the 1973 football season by getting their hair trimmed at the Valley North Barber Center. They were Mike Kuntz (foreground), Fred Grimm and Mike Allen (background). Performing the trimming duties were barbers Marvin Ellis and Dan Brittingham.

On the wall of Merle’s Barber Shop on Western Ave., a Wenatchee World clipping from 1973 is prominently displayed, showing three seniors on the Wenatchee High School football team, Fred Grimm, Mike Allen, and Mike Kuntz getting pre-season haircuts. The photo was taken at what was then the Valley North Mall Barber Shop.

Grimm, a Seattle-based attorney and real estate developer, found out that Brittingham, one of the original barbers, was still cutting hair and arranged for the photo to be recreated.

Panther haircut

From left, Mike Allen, Fred Grimm, Dan Brittingham and Mike Kuntz.


