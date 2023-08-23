Wenatchee's Shacktown (or "Shanty-town" as described by Karl Hampton Jr. in his writing) developed around 1898 between the railroad tracks and the Columbia River on about 60 acres just south of where Fifth Street is today. It was estimated about 60 people lived in makeshift houses in the location. City officials burned it down in 1945.
I was just 4 months old when the Great Depression of ’29 struck our nation. I was born at home, in my parent’s bedroom. Their home on Kittitas Street was their dream home. It was built by my father. He was highly skilled in carpentry, mechanics, and electrical work, so the house had his personal touches. Our home stood in a fine middle-class neighborhood, occupied mainly by young families with small children.
My father was also a gifted pianist and directed his own dance band. My childhood was filled with the lively music of the 1930s; band practices often taking place in our living room. His hobby was Ham Radio. His station, in our basement, had the call letters W7DRQ. I remember the orange glow of filaments in his large transmitting tubes and the clicking sounds of Morse code.
Many of my early toys were electrical devices, including a crystal set with headphones, a static electricity generator, and early science kits. Reportedly, my father had constructed the very first radio receiver in our community and had built the first “radio-on-wheels” in our town: A decorated parade float, which featured a battery radio played loudly with a morning-glory type speaker horn. Although he had only an eighth-grade education, he was a continual student of radio theory, design and construction.
Our home location was perfect for a young boy – a nearby hill for winter sledding, an expansive city park just two blocks away, beyond which was a professional baseball diamond and grandstand. The baseball field was the first in the world to feature banks of electric lights for nighttime baseball games.
Adjoining the park was a huge flat area which was flooded in the winter to form a public ice skating rink. It was also illuminated at night. My father provided the amplifier, turntable, speakers, and phonograph records for the ice skaters. It was a happy neighborhood, with lots of young friends and games.
An iceman, with his truck loaded with huge blocks of ice, came by once a week. Each house had a sign in its front window indicating whether a 5, 10, 15, or 20-pound block of ice was needed. We kids followed after the ice truck, waiting for shards of ice to chew and suck. Only one family, the Wheeler’s, had a real electric ice box. A milkman came by twice a week delivering dairy products in glass bottles and jars.
Occasionally, a honey man, pushing his hand cart up the street, sold honey which came from his own bees. A Watkins man and a Fuller-brush salesman also came by. In the wintertime, our sidewalks were kept clear of snow by a man with a horse, pulling a v-shaped plow the width of the sidewalk. Sidewalks carried much more foot traffic then than now.
As a small boy, I remember visiting my father’s downtown place of business, “Radio Service.” Unlike today, radio sets often required maintenance and repair (radio tube replacement, etc.). He even made house calls.
As the economic depression deepened, the spread of poverty became more apparent. Cars showed signs of disrepair, sweaters had patches on the elbows, and socks were darned – often with a different color yarn than the original sock. I accompanied my mother to quilting gatherings at various homes. My mother began working “in the fruit,” picking apples or sorting apples or packing cherries in refrigerated warehouses. At such times, my grandmother, who was a visiting nurse, babysat me as she cared for elderly patients in their homes.
In the south end of town, between the river and the railroad tracks, a shanty town of hovels made of scrap lumber, tar paper, and cardboard took shape. A haze of grey smoke clung over the clusters of tiny campfires between gigantic river boulders.
Our nearby city park became a military-looking tent city for the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). Uniformed young single men performed manual labor in government projects. Their pay was $30 a month, of which $25 was sent to their parents.
It seemed contagious childhood diseases were frequent (mumps, chicken pox, measles, whooping cough). When such a sickness appeared, city health officials would place a poster at the house entrance displaying the large word “Quarantine.”
We were trained to be frugal, saving string, tinfoil, waxed paper, and even chewing gum (on the bedpost overnight); how I longed for such food luxuries we could not afford, such as Ovaltine, ketchup, Wheaties, and maple syrup. In the early summer, just after finishing second grade, my parents told my sister and me that we would soon be moving to the country seven miles away. We could no longer afford the cost of living in town. It meant leaving my friends behind and having a much more rustic lifestyle but entering a boyhood life of adventure I otherwise would never have known.
Karl Andrew Hampton Jr., 94, is a former resident of Wenatchee whose ancestors settled in the valley in the early 1900s and built a cabin in the Squilchuck Canyon. Karl wrote many stories over the years of his memories of life in the Wenatchee area, some of which he’s generously offered to The Wenatchee World to share with our readers. Karl and his wife, Donna Hampton, now live in an assisted living facility in Ellensburg.
