I was just 4 months old when the Great Depression of ’29 struck our nation. I was born at home, in my parent’s bedroom. Their home on Kittitas Street was their dream home. It was built by my father. He was highly skilled in carpentry, mechanics, and electrical work, so the house had his personal touches. Our home stood in a fine middle-class neighborhood, occupied mainly by young families with small children.

My father was also a gifted pianist and directed his own dance band. My childhood was filled with the lively music of the 1930s; band practices often taking place in our living room. His hobby was Ham Radio. His station, in our basement, had the call letters W7DRQ. I remember the orange glow of filaments in his large transmitting tubes and the clicking sounds of Morse code.

Unidentified Hampton family members fix a flat tire during the depression in Wenatchee.
Shacktown

Wenatchee's Shacktown (or "Shanty-town" as described by Karl Hampton Jr. in his writing) developed around 1898 between the railroad tracks and the Columbia River on about 60 acres just south of where Fifth Street is today. It was estimated about 60 people lived in makeshift houses in the location. City officials burned it down in 1945.
