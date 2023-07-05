Ed and Sherry Mott

A promising effort has been launched in the Wenatchee Valley to create a network of support to help struggling families and reduce the risk of having their kids end up in the state’s troubled and labyrinthine foster care system.

Sherry Mott, a mother of four kids who also has a business background along with an advisory board, is driving the effort to establish the Central Washington Safe Families for Children. Safe Families has been operating for 20 years in the nation and has served more than 37,000 children and families with 64,000 hostings, according to the organization.

