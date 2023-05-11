American Legion Poppy Days

American Legion "Poppy Days" was so named for the poppies that grew out of newly dug soldiers’ graves during World War I in Europe.  

Cashmere American Legion Auxiliary volunteers will distribute the familiar red handcrafted poppies honoring America’s veterans in Cashmere, May 19.

Please look for them outside of Doanes, Cashmere Post Office and inside of Martins Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



