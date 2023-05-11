Cashmere American Legion Auxiliary volunteers will distribute the familiar red handcrafted poppies honoring America’s veterans in Cashmere, May 19.
Please look for them outside of Doanes, Cashmere Post Office and inside of Martins Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Planned to coincide with Memorial Day, the annual event pays tribute to those veterans who have willingly served their country for decades. Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day on which Americans remember and pay tribute to their ancestral family members. It is sometimes easy to forget the true significance of this solemn day.
Where did the poppy tradition originate? The poppy comes from the poem “In Flanders Fields” written by Lt. Col. John McCrae. The poem refers to the poppies that grew out of newly dug soldiers’ graves during World War I in Europe.
The American Legion Auxiliary adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in 1921 and started the Poppy Program in 1924. Today, Auxiliary members distribute millions of poppies in exchange for contributions to assist military veterans and their families. The distribution of poppies is only by donation, never sold.
You should look at the poppy and see what it represents. It’s not just a flower with a label on it. Try to remember what the poppy stands for and what the meaning of Memorial Day is. Please take the time to set aside this one day of the year to remember, reflect and honor those who have given their all in service to our country. Everyone should be able to say. “I know why I am free”. Proudly wear a poppy for Memorial Day.
In addition, our auxiliary will be putting 1077 small flags on all veteran and auxiliary member’s graves at the Cashmere Cemetery May 27 starting at 9 a.m. We could use lots of help.
Cashmere American Legion Post No. 64 is planning its Memorial Day ceremony, May 29 at 11 a.m., with 474 big flags out this year. They could use massive help.
Please call Commander Ken Komro for details on volunteering at (509) 782-4972.
