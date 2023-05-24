Closet purge organization stock

Spring clean your closet by sorting between what you wear and what you don’t. Keep the former, get rid of the latter.

I had plenty of items, but nothing to wear. I was in my 20s, coming out of college with debt and a new job when I realized that most of my clothes didn’t fit very well and didn’t last very long. Shopping became a chore, full of buyer’s regret. Around this same time, I learned about the impacts of the fashion industry, and was floored: I had no idea it was responsible for so much exploitation of vulnerable workers, pollution and fossil fuel consumption.

Cassandra Bogdan Slemmer

Every second, the equivalent of a garbage truck load of clothes is burnt or buried in a landfill according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Less than 14% is recycled, and only 1% actually becomes new clothing, per the EPA. Of the millions of workers (mostly women and girls) employed by the fashion industry, only 2% make a living wage, according to The True Cost, many working 16-hour days, seven days a week.



