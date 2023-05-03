One NABUR was curious about what her other community members thought about light pollution in the Wenatchee Valley. Other NABURs jumped into the conversation and had a variety of opinions on why or why not well-lit streets are a good idea.
Patricia Long wrote:
Stars! Are any of the Wenatchee Basin communities subscribers to the Dark Skies initiative? I moved to East Wenatchee in Aug. of 2022 & I don't think I have seen a constellation let alone any stars since I moved here! The sky is always lit up like daytime. Migrating birds are confused when they cannot navigate properly in these conditions also.
Why is it necessary to have lights blaring all night long at facilities that are not in use or occupied? I miss my night sky !!
Dave K:
Why do you think some crimes are committed at night and not so much during the day? Criminals/vandals love the dark, dark neighborhoods, dark buildings, dark driveways and businesses, anywhere they cannot be seen.
Carl Elleard:
Dave, have you ever heard of downward facing, dark sky friendly lights?
Carl Elleard:
There is more light pollution in Wenatchee than anywhere I have lived.I moved from a Dark Sky community. Wenatchee isn’t it.
Judy Graham:
Many people will always have security reasons to favor some night lighting. But, lights can be shielded so that the light shines down towards the ground where any actual security concerns might occur, but not up into the sky where the lights obscure the stars and/or confuse migrating birds. As LED lights have become much more available and lower in cost, the exterior lighting around many houses has become almost blinding. A night drive down many residential streets triggers multiple motion sensor lights which are aimed straight out towards the street. Most motion sensor lights have some type of cut-off shield that could be pointed more downwards and keep the light on that owner's property. I think there are lighting modifications that many businesses, public buildings, street lights, and private homes could make to keep so much light from spilling off their property and still meet their security needs.
Sarah Cushing:
Chelan County has a “dark sky” ordinance but don’t seem to pay attention to it. That probably doesn’t impact the city.
Elly Fox:
I think it depends on your neighborhood. I live by the mall and I can see a lot of the brighter stars and constellations. My mother in law lives out by Hydro Park and you can see waaaaay more stars. I'd definitely like less light pollution but as someone else brought up, light deters crime. It's a fine balance I guess.
Patricia Long:
Anybody have an actual verified statistics on "deterring crime" with daylight level lighting all night long. I've always figured that the light just gives the bad guys illumination so that can better see what they are doing.
Ron Balzer:
I agree. Night lites just make it easier for criminals to see what they are doing.
Patricia Long:
As far as I've been able to tell, this is a supposition. If you know of a study or survey that verifies this, I'd sure like to read it. Simple motion lights alert whereas a bank of blazing lights just makes it easier for the bad guys to find their way around.
Richard Bladl:
I've lived here over 30 years, during spring, summer and fall I am able to see stars most nights if not cloudy or overcast, I also use my telescope and really have no problems watching the night sky or follow the international space station as it orbits over our area.