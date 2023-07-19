Kind - 3

Kindness Counts NCW 2023 logo
Birthday girls - Eldene Wall.jpg

Good Samaritan covers group's birthday lunch

"Some past and present North Central ESD employees meet monthly for lunch to celebrate birthdays. Recently, when we were finishing up with our lunch and presentation of gifts and preparing to pay for our lunch, the waiter came around and said, 'Feel free to leave whenever you are finished. Your lunch is covered.' We were astonished to hear someone had kindly paid for our lunch. After checking with several individuals to see if they were the person responsible for the kind deed and each time coming to a dead end, we concluded it was a 'Random Act of Kindness.' We were amazed to see how Kindness Counts is spreading through our community!" — Eldene Wall



