"Some past and present North Central ESD employees meet monthly for lunch to celebrate birthdays. Recently, when we were finishing up with our lunch and presentation of gifts and preparing to pay for our lunch, the waiter came around and said, 'Feel free to leave whenever you are finished. Your lunch is covered.' We were astonished to hear someone had kindly paid for our lunch. After checking with several individuals to see if they were the person responsible for the kind deed and each time coming to a dead end, we concluded it was a 'Random Act of Kindness.' We were amazed to see how Kindness Counts is spreading through our community!" — Eldene Wall
Confluence nurse goes above and beyond to help a patient
"I was attending a motorcycle rally in Plain when I went into afib (atrial fibrillation – rapid, irregular heart beat) and I didn't have enough medication with me to get my heart beat back under control. The medical team at the event called for medical transport and I was taken to Confluence Health in Wenatchee — a good 45+ minutes from the rally (and my transportation). The hospital procedure went without a hitch and I had no idea how I was going to get back to my bike. Here's where the act of kindness comes in: I had just walked out of the ER and my phone rings. It's one of the ER nurses who heard me talking about my need to get back to Plain. They said they lived 5 minutes from Plain and they'd be off at 7:15 and could give me a ride. I was blown away by the kind offer. This act of kindness absolutely inspires more acts of kindness and I hope others who read this will also be inspired to go just a little out of their way to have a big positive impact on someone in need of a little help." — Bailey
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone