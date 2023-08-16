Local woman marshals resources to comfort unhoused during heatwave
Olivia Baugher took to the Together Wenatchee group on Facebook recently because she was planning a trip to distribute cold water and other basic necessities to the local unhoused population. The support she received from the community allowed her to take coolers full of water, fruit and Gatorade to folks on the streets.
“Thanks to the sweet woman who contributed the use of her coolers, and to the gentleman who donated all of the fruit, water and gatorades, we were able to give out fruit cups of watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple and grapes. Our community often finds new ways to impress me and restore my faith that there are more good humans than bad. Stay hydrated, Wenatchee. If you can help someone in need, go do it. This heat is dangerous for our friends without homes to stay cool in,” Baugher wrote.
Numerica PAC crew cleans up streets, spreads friendship
“The other day while meeting with a client downtown I noticed some of the Numerica Performing Arts Center crew picking up trash and talking to folks on the street. I wanted to run outside and get a pic but I wasn’t able to, so I asked my friend and PAC employee Alex Haley to send me a photo of them in action, because I want to give ‘em a shout out! It’s stuff like this that makes Wenatchee such a charming and lovely place to live,” said Dominick Bonny.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone