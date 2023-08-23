Local firefighters help senior citizen fix a flat tire | I must express my appreciation for the 2 men who worked at the Easy Street fire station 11 on Tuesday, Aug. 8. I didn't get their names. Driving past the station, on the spur of the moment, I decided to pull into the car wash across from the station to wash my car. I noticed one tire was slightly low and was wondering where I might go to fill it up. But by the time I finished washing my car, the tire was completely flat. Oh, no!
I might add that I am an almost 80-year-old widow and use a walking stick. I did not know who to call besides my roadside service, which I knew would take a long time. I asked the attendant if he had a compressor, or any advice. He advised me to go across the street to the fire station to see if they had a compressor. I did that. They did not have one, but one of the men said he lived nearby and would run home to get his compressor. Before I knew it, the fire truck pulled into the car wash and these two wonderful guys jumped out, assessed the situation and got to work. They took off the flat tire, which had a big leak, installed my 22-year-old never-used spare, and then actually followed me to Discount Tire (the nearest tire place) in the fire truck to make sure I got there okay.
My tires are good, but apparently, I had picked up a piece of metal just prior to arriving at the car wash. All is well now, and I am blown away by the kindness and cheerfulness these men displayed in helping me.
I thanked them profusely, but I also wanted the department to know how much I appreciate all they did for me. They were wonderful. — Ann Wilson
