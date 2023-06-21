VOLUNTEERS SERVE TO SUPPORT EARLY LEARNING | "Eight wonderful volunteers served at The Gorge during the "Brandi Carlile's Echos Through The Canyon" festival weekend to benefit TEAMS Learning Center in Wenatchee and Cashmere. These weekends are our biggest fundraiser and help ensure that we can employ amazing and caring local teachers to start children on their pre-K learning journey and make our center affordable for average families. Without these and other volunteers, there would be no TEAMS, and their service is a great act of kindness to the entire community. Thank you, volunteers!" — TEAMS Learning Center
FIDDLE PLAYER BRINGS JOY TO OTHERS | "I was out running errands and saw a lady showing a kid how to play her fiddle. I watched how she was showing the child how to hold it properly and play it a little, it was a cute scene. After a few moments, the child ran off to a parent with the biggest smile on their face. I struck up a conversation with the fiddle player and she told me her name was Ellie and had been playing the fiddle for over 27 years! She loves to play it and teach others. She said that her main goal in life is just to make others smile and be happy. She certainly put a smile on my face and the face of that child." — Abbie Gundersen
