Kind - 3

Kindness Counts NCW 2023 logo
Hannah Griffin

Paddler Hannah Griffin at Lincoln Rock State Park on Sept. 4. Griffin is attempting a "source to sea" canoe trip of the Columbia River.

'River Angel' helps paddlers

East Wenatchee resident Scott Kreiter recently helped Canadian paddler Hannah Griffin portage around the Rock Island and Rocky Reach dams. He and his wife Amy also gave Hannah a place to wash her clothes, a hot meal, and a room for the night while she passed through on a "source-to-sea" canoe trip of the Columbia River. She started at Lake Columbia in B.C., and the goal is to make it to the mouth of the Columbia at Astoria, Ore. Kreiter founded the Columbia River Angels organization to help paddlers like Hannah after being inspired by the Pacific Crest Trail Angels who help hikers on that famed journey. You can learn more about the grassroots non-profit here at columbiariverangels.com.

Hannah Griffin & Scott Kreiter

Paddler Hannah Griffin with "Columbia River Angel" Scott Scott Kreiter at Lincoln Rock State Park.
Vance Reese

Vance Reese with this feeder steer, Fred. 


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?