East Wenatchee resident Scott Kreiter recently helped Canadian paddler Hannah Griffin portage around the Rock Island and Rocky Reach dams. He and his wife Amy also gave Hannah a place to wash her clothes, a hot meal, and a room for the night while she passed through on a "source-to-sea" canoe trip of the Columbia River. She started at Lake Columbia in B.C., and the goal is to make it to the mouth of the Columbia at Astoria, Ore. Kreiter founded the Columbia River Angels organization to help paddlers like Hannah after being inspired by the Pacific Crest Trail Angels who help hikers on that famed journey. You can learn more about the grassroots non-profit here at columbiariverangels.com.
Okanogan community supports boy who just lost father
Vance Reese lost his father, Jick, to cancer last week. Friday was Vance's birthday, and he took his steer named Fred to the Okanogan County Fair, where he showed the animal he had worked so hard to raise over the spring and summer. When it came time to auction the animal off in the sale barn, a group of ranchers drove up the price to S18 per pound for the 1318 lb. steer. After they bought the steer, the group told the auctioneer: "Sell it again." So they did. The same thing happened, and they sold it a third time.
"I was so surprised and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, generosity, and support from the community. I know Jick had many good friends who cared about him, but this was over the top! "The kids and I are still in shock," Vance's mother, Kristi Reese, said.
