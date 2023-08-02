EMS, COMMUNITY MEMBERS STEP UP TO HELP LOCAL CHILD, FAMILY | "A huge shout out to the park ranger that was on duty yesterday at Confluence Park, the firefighters (I'm assuming they were from the Sunnyslope station) and to the EMTs that showed up at the boat dock to help my husband and kids after a little accident yesterday. My 8-year-old son's hand got smashed between the boat and the dock. He ended up breaking the tip of his thumb, splitting it open requiring 10 stitches. The firefighters helped my husband get the boat out of the water and then they stayed with our older 2 kids until I got there so my husband could ride with our son to the ER. There are also a of couple people who helped, giving my son a towel and offering drinks to help calm him down. Grateful for the community!" — Erin Nelson
CHEESEMONGER'S SHOP EMPLOYEE RETURNS WALLET, RELIEVES ANXIETY | "On 7/22/23 I went to the Famers Market, then a couple of other places after. Later that day at home, I realized I did not have my wallet. The following day, Sunday 7/23, I started to backtrack to find it. I went first to the Cheesemonger's Shop at Pybus Public Market, and a very nice young man employee there had found it and taken it to the Pybus office for safekeeping. As the office was closed Sunday, I went there Monday a.m., 7/24, and a gentleman gave me my wallet, contents intact: my driver's license and some cash. My anxiety was relieved! Both of these gentlemen were very kind, courteous, and gracious. I appreciate them and thank them A LOT!" — Jo Anne Cox
