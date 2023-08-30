Terry Valdez's Art Cart brings community together | "Kindness was evident at the enjoyable, well-attended, family-oriented Art Cart at the Rotary Water Park. The energy and connection coming from the event could be felt as I approached the children and families. The location was certainly ready-made for the event. The balloons and Art Cart added such beauty to the event. It was sure fun for me to witness the smiles, happiness, and enthusiastic engagement of everyone!" — Gene Sharratt
Local caterers feed the unhoused | "Today I finally took the time to do something I am always just to busy to do. We had a catering in Quincy this afternoon for 190 guests. Menu was a BBQ with pulled pork, BBQ chicken, coleslaw, pasta salad, baked beans and watermelon. We had a TON of food left over so we spent a couple hours driving around the valley and hit the homeless camps. Darlene Jones and Mia Bollinger hopped in the back of the van and loaded up bountiful plates as I encouraged people to come over and eat. We started out at the north end camp, then went to the locomotion park under the bridge and took what was left to the Lighthouse. People were so so very thankful and appreciative. The homeless population tugs at my heart strings so it was nice to be able to serve a nice plate of food to those in need. Very rewarding day." — Barb Andre-Van Lith (seen here with Chris Honeysett)
