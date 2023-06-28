MOTORCYCLE ENTHUSIAST TO EMBARK ON LONG-DISTANCE TREK TO HONOR LATE FATHER, BENEFIT YMCA | David McCarter will leave from the parking lot of the Wenatchee YMCA on July 6, shortly after 9 a.m. "McCarter is riding to honor his late father, Dave Sr., and to support one of their favorite organizations, the YMCA. Folks can follow his ride 'The Narrow Way Around' on social media and pledge a donation to support his ride at the YMCA's website. And please join us to help see Dave off!"
WOMEN'S SERVICE LEAGUE GIVES $5,000 GRANT TO WOMEN'S RESOURCE CENTER | "We are so grateful for this philanthropic organization who serves our community. Thank you WSL! " Pictured are Scooter Harter, WRC Executive Director and Sue Epoch, member of the WSL.
MOTORCYCLE ENTHUSIAST TO EMBARK ON LONG-DISTANCE TREK TO HONOR LATE FATHER, BENEFIT YMCA | David McCarter will leave from the parking lot of the Wenatchee YMCA on July 6, shortly after 9 a.m. "McCarter is riding to honor his late father, Dave Sr., and to support one of their favorite organizations, the YMCA. Folks can follow his ride 'The Narrow Way Around' on social media and pledge a donation to support his ride at the YMCA's website. And please join us to help see Dave off!"
Wenatchee Valley YMCA
WOMEN'S SERVICE LEAGUE GIVES $5,000 GRANT TO WOMEN'S RESOURCE CENTER | "We are so grateful for this philanthropic organization who serves our community. Thank you WSL! " Pictured are Scooter Harter, WRC Executive Director and Sue Epoch, member of the WSL.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone