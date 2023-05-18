Some NABURs have noticed new apartment complexes and housing developments cropping up in the Wenatchee Valleyand have taken to NABUR to chat about where, what, when, why and WHO the newest housing options are for, especially during a time when affordable housing is a shared community concern. One NABUR shared an article about a five-building, five-story apartment complex planned for a 2.5-acre parcel that faces Riverfront Park, just west of the curve where North Worthen Street becomes Riverside Drive.

The Wenatchee World will host a forum on affordable housing June 15th from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the LocalTel Event Center in Pybus Public Market. Until then, share your thoughts on the housing crisis in the Wenatchee Valley on NABUR.



