Some NABURs have noticed new apartment complexes and housing developments cropping up in the Wenatchee Valley — andhave taken to NABUR to chat about where, what, when, why and WHO the newest housing options are for, especially during a time when affordable housing is a shared community concern. One NABUR shared an article about a five-building, five-story apartment complex planned for a 2.5-acre parcel that faces Riverfront Park, just west of the curve where North Worthen Street becomes Riverside Drive.
The Wenatchee World will host a forum on affordable housing June 15th from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the LocalTel Event Center in Pybus Public Market. Until then, share your thoughts on the housing crisis in the Wenatchee Valley on NABUR.
Shayne Smith wrote:
Who are these for? So, I have some thoughts, if you add up the number of units,(454) and take 20% of that, you get 91. That will be the the number of units available for “mid to low-income” families. I feel in a community that is difficult to afford housing, adding complexes like these, or say the Riverside apartments, does not contribute to the dire need for affordable housing in this valley. So, who are these for?
Comments
John Bishop:
It seems that so much of the new apartment construction, the units across from the Wenatchee High track & field on Red Apple Road, for example, seem to pride themselves on being “up-scale”. It seems to me that the real need is for units that are decent and livable, not “up scale” and priced out of so many peoples’ range.
Darren H.:
If you’re a believer in the market economy then hopefully patience will bring Wenatchee what it needs. The lack of available rentals is what has allowed rents to be astronomical in very marginal units. With the housing market cooling, we’ll see fewer houses bought as short-term investments to be rented out as well as more people being able to afford to buy a house again. I’ll bet the glut of new rental units will finally drive rents back down to reasonable levels.
{p class=”p1”}Join the conversation or strike up one of your own! Registration is free. Visit us at wenatcheeworld.nabur.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone