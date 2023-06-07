A new entertainment option, Adventure Park, had its grand opening June 1 to showcase its alpine coaster and other activities offered year round. Adventure Park has been a topic of discussion both at city of Leavenworth meetings and online community forums since the talks of the park's inception began. We asked NABURs if they plan to visit the newest Leavenworth based attraction.
Kalie Worthen posted a poll:
Are you going to visit the new Adventure Park in Leavenworth?
17% said Yes! Happy to have a new option of entertainment in the area
21% said Still on the fence; waiting till its been open longer to decide
21% said No, I'm not interested
41% said No, I didn't want the Adventure Park to come to fruition
Comments:
Maria Van:
You've ruined Leavenworth due to greed.
John Agnew:
Not opposed to this sort of amusement park ride in the correct setting. Defacing the side of a lovely hill at one of the main entrances to our mountain village, located right in a residential area, light pollution, noise, etc., and to top it off, the city required NO bond to make sure when the business fails the rails, et. al. get demolished and the hill returned to its natural state. This sort of thing only happens when a city administration loses touch with any sense of place and becomes totally focused on attracting tourist dollars vs. a sustainable village and valley for all, residents and visitors alike. It never should have happened in that location, nor anywhere near where residents would have to put up with the lights/noise/traffic/mess... and there were lots of alternatives, but of course the money behind the project wanted to be near the 2 million visitors/year... NONE OF THESE INVESTORS LIVE ANYWHERE NEAR THE THING, and all of the profits leave the city and county. What did the city get? A few more low paying service jobs (can't house our workers now, by the way). All to serve the bored west siders who don't seem to be able to find enough to do in these lovely mountains, rivers, lakes, with hiking and biking and fishing and bouldering and rafting and skiing and snow shoeing... not to mention the great entertainment venues - why did we need a roller coaster?
Kasey Safford:
I attended the Leavenworth Adventure Park's "Media Day" yesterday and had a great time. I'm not a Leavenworth resident, so I can't speak regarding the park's impact on the city, but I did enjoy the coaster very much. The view was absolutely incredible and I appreciated the ability to control my speed.
John Agnew:
I can show you a bunch of 'easy' walks with better views, more solitude, better flowers. You can control your speed. Did you remember that every dollar you spent, all the profit leaves the city and county except taxes, a part of those leave too. Did you think, those workers, where do they have to live? From up there, did you see the residences up and down the valley that could see YOU, and your lights, and hear your noise, and dodge your traffic? No, this was a bad idea from the start. What a good reporter would do is dig into how this happened at all? What slight of hand did the former administration of Leavenworth pull. After all, that same administration pulled every sneaky, bureaucratic trick in the book to kill the last affordable housing effort just about the same time. They could have killed this thing easily and chose not to. Why?
